Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

11 Luxury Apartments for rent in Medford, MA

Luxury apartments in Medford offer upscale living and the best amenities. Look for luxury apartments in city centers or popular neighborhoods with swimming pools, fitness center, r...

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Teele Square
11 Newbury St 1
11 Newbury St, Somerville, MA
2 Bedrooms
$18,000
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 attractive 2 br at Tufts and Davis.
Results within 5 miles of Medford
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
37 Units Available
Back Bay
Avalon Exeter
77 Exeter St, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,935
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,717
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,365
1359 sqft
Pet-friendly studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments near Charles River Basin in Boston, MA. Luxury homes in 28-story tower with easy access to Mass Pike, transit, shopping and dining. Modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
33 Units Available
Back Bay
Avalon at Prudential Center
780 Boylston St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,250
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,480
1305 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments located in the Back Bay. Apartments have great views from their balconies, plus features like granite counters and hardwood floors. Just a block from the Commonwealth Avenue Mall.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
25 Units Available
Back Bay
30 Dalton
30 Dalton St, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,219
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,263
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$11,099
2362 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments available in centrally located complex, near I-90, Highway 9, Boston Common, Fenway Park and Green Line MBTA stops. In-unit laundry and air conditioning. Parking available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
9 Units Available
Back Bay
Boylston Crossing
829 Boylston Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
326 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
850 sqft
Looking for an apartment in Boston, MA? Welcome to a new way of life in Boylston Crossing. Our spacious one and two bedroom apartments are perfectly located close to everything you need and everything you love.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
D Street - West Broadway
121 Seaport Blvd Unit 30
121 Seaport Boulevard, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
2015 sqft
Luxurious 3 Bed, 3 Bath Seaport Apartment! Apartment Features: - Laundry In Unit - Central Heat & A/C - Fully Equipped Kitchen - Ample Closet Space - Large Windows - Balcony Community Amenities: - Large Outdoor Pool - Fitness Center - Concierge -

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Kendall Square
100 Memorial Dr
100 Memorial Drive, Cambridge, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing top floor 3/4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom penthouse with breathtaking views of Boston's skyline overlooking the Charles River. There is no better view in the City of Cambridge.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood
1 Dalton
1 Dalton Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$19,500
1788 sqft
At the new Four Seasons, it's all about a convenient lifestyle. Located on the 26th floor, this beautiful, corner, sun-splashed 2+ bed 2.5 ba home enjoys panoramic S/W views of Back Bay, South End, Fenway Park, Blues Hills, Christian Science center.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
South End
144 West Newton Street
144 West Newton Street, Boston, MA
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
2900 sqft
Sumptuously renovated South End 4 Bed/ 2+ bath. townhouse with yard, roof deck, and 2 car direct access parking on a lovely tree-lined street. Steps to Back Bay, Prudential, and the South End's most famed restaurants.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Back Bay
188 Beacon Street
188 Beacon Street, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
1700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exclusive architect-designed 2 bed 2 bath 4th floor residence with direct elevator access and sweeping views over the Charles River, three blocks to Boston Commons.

1 of 26

Last updated November 5 at 02:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Back Bay
350 Beacon St
350 Beacon Street, Boston, MA
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
3500 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent a luxurious 2-story penthouse in THE most desirable location in Boston, Back Bay.
City Guide for Medford, MA

James Pierpont of Medford penned the ubiquitous holiday song, Jingle Bells, while sitting in Simpson’s Tavern on High Street in Medford. The town has had a little bit of extra holiday cheer ever since!

Perhaps best known for the prestigious Tufts University, Medford is much more than just your typical college town. Now developing out of the shadow of Boston, Medford boasts a vibrant and diverse community full of history and with an eclectic character (not to mention more affordable than its Boston and Cambridge neighbors).

Having trouble with Craigslist Medford? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for luxury apartments in Medford, MA

Luxury apartments in Medford offer upscale living and the best amenities. Look for luxury apartments in city centers or popular neighborhoods with swimming pools, fitness center, rooftop terraces, covered parking, and doormen.

Finding luxury apartments in Medford can be competitive, but there are usually several apartment complexes to choose from. Consider whether or not the amenities inside the apartment are as desirable as the shared amenities. The pool and tennis courts may look fantastic, but your kitchen could need an update. You should also consider the views and whether or not they fit your idea of luxurious living.

If cost is a factor, but you still want a luxury experience, try renting in a more residential neighborhood away from the action. Luxury apartments in Medford will be pricey no matter where you look, but some buildings will be less expensive than others

