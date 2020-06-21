Sign Up
Last updated June 21 2020 at 2:28 PM
70 Bowdoin St.
70 Bowdoin Street
·
(617) 500-1282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
70 Bowdoin Street, Medford, MA 02155
South Medford
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza
Report This Listing
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
No description added
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 70 Bowdoin St. have any available units?
70 Bowdoin St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Medford, MA
.
What amenities does 70 Bowdoin St. have?
Some of 70 Bowdoin St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 70 Bowdoin St. currently offering any rent specials?
70 Bowdoin St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Bowdoin St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 70 Bowdoin St. is pet friendly.
Does 70 Bowdoin St. offer parking?
No, 70 Bowdoin St. does not offer parking.
Does 70 Bowdoin St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 Bowdoin St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Bowdoin St. have a pool?
No, 70 Bowdoin St. does not have a pool.
Does 70 Bowdoin St. have accessible units?
No, 70 Bowdoin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 70 Bowdoin St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Bowdoin St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 70 Bowdoin St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 70 Bowdoin St. has units with air conditioning.
