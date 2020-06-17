All apartments in Medford
Medford, MA
640 Boston Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

640 Boston Ave.

640 Boston Avenue · (781) 389-3562
Location

640 Boston Avenue, Medford, MA 02155
South Medford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
Top of the line Luxury apartment building located in the heart of Ball Square Somerville/Medford. Unbeatable location~~ A real neighborhood with stress-free living, nearby bakeries, retro diners, pubs, neighborhood restaurants and small shops. This is a transit-oriented development for people who value walking, biking and public transportation; and we are within five minutes of the community bike path that links us to miles of off road biking and hiking. Direct access to the Orange line, Red Line and Green Line and to employment destinations: Government Center, Park Street/Downtown Crossing, Tufts Medical, Mass General Hospital, Harvard Square, Kendall Square, and Longwood Medical. What s more, the new Ball Square Green Line Station is being built right next door to Sphere! Right in super-cool and not yet discovered Ball Square Somerville/Medford, near Tufts University and within minutes of: Davis Square and the MBTA Red Line Magoun Square Union Square, direct on MBTA Bus #80 Powderhouse Park Sullivan Station/Charlestown and the Orange Line, direct on Bus #89 Features: Central Air, Ceramic Tiles, Dishwasher, Disposal, Elevator, Elevator, Fitness Center, Fitness Center, Garage Parking, Granite Counter Tops, Hardwood Floors, High Ceiling, Internet, Laundry in Unit, Microwave, On-Site Super, On-Site Super, Parking For Rent, Roof Deck, Security System, Stainless Steel Appliance(s) All units are pet friendly! The building has an onsite state of the art fitness center, bike storage with separate room for bike repair, and a roof top city lounge with 2 large roof tops decks!! Parking available. The building is pet friendly with breed restrictions. Appointment needed to show so please call beforehand. CALL TODAY TO RESERVE YOUR SHOWING TIME. Greater Metropolitan Real Estate Don't miss out~ Beautiful top-of-the line LUXURY 2 bed/2 bath unit is located in Medford on the Somerville Line. A very high end building at a great price. All our gorgeous units offer high end finishes which include custom cabinets, top of the line appliances, quartz counter tops, recess lighting, ceramic tile bathrooms, high ceilings, walk in closets, state of the art energy efficient over sized acoustical windows with great views. All units have washer/dryer in unit. Some units even offer step out balconies. Appointment needed to show so please call beforehand.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 Boston Ave. have any available units?
640 Boston Ave. has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 640 Boston Ave. have?
Some of 640 Boston Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 Boston Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
640 Boston Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 Boston Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 640 Boston Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 640 Boston Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 640 Boston Ave. does offer parking.
Does 640 Boston Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 640 Boston Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 Boston Ave. have a pool?
No, 640 Boston Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 640 Boston Ave. have accessible units?
No, 640 Boston Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 640 Boston Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 640 Boston Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 640 Boston Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 640 Boston Ave. has units with air conditioning.
