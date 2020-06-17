640 Boston Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym parking bike storage garage internet access

Top of the line Luxury apartment building located in the heart of Ball Square Somerville/Medford. Unbeatable location~~ A real neighborhood with stress-free living, nearby bakeries, retro diners, pubs, neighborhood restaurants and small shops. This is a transit-oriented development for people who value walking, biking and public transportation; and we are within five minutes of the community bike path that links us to miles of off road biking and hiking. Direct access to the Orange line, Red Line and Green Line and to employment destinations: Government Center, Park Street/Downtown Crossing, Tufts Medical, Mass General Hospital, Harvard Square, Kendall Square, and Longwood Medical. What s more, the new Ball Square Green Line Station is being built right next door to Sphere! Right in super-cool and not yet discovered Ball Square Somerville/Medford, near Tufts University and within minutes of: Davis Square and the MBTA Red Line Magoun Square Union Square, direct on MBTA Bus #80 Powderhouse Park Sullivan Station/Charlestown and the Orange Line, direct on Bus #89 Features: Central Air, Ceramic Tiles, Dishwasher, Disposal, Elevator, Elevator, Fitness Center, Fitness Center, Garage Parking, Granite Counter Tops, Hardwood Floors, High Ceiling, Internet, Laundry in Unit, Microwave, On-Site Super, On-Site Super, Parking For Rent, Roof Deck, Security System, Stainless Steel Appliance(s) All units are pet friendly! The building has an onsite state of the art fitness center, bike storage with separate room for bike repair, and a roof top city lounge with 2 large roof tops decks!! Parking available. The building is pet friendly with breed restrictions. Appointment needed to show so please call beforehand. CALL TODAY TO RESERVE YOUR SHOWING TIME. Greater Metropolitan Real Estate Don't miss out~ Beautiful top-of-the line LUXURY 2 bed/2 bath unit is located in Medford on the Somerville Line. A very high end building at a great price. All our gorgeous units offer high end finishes which include custom cabinets, top of the line appliances, quartz counter tops, recess lighting, ceramic tile bathrooms, high ceilings, walk in closets, state of the art energy efficient over sized acoustical windows with great views. All units have washer/dryer in unit. Some units even offer step out balconies. Appointment needed to show so please call beforehand.



Terms: One year lease