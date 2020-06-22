All apartments in Medford
Medford, MA
635 Boston Ave.
Last updated June 21 2020 at 11:40 PM

635 Boston Ave.

635 Boston Avenue · (508) 523-4053
Location

635 Boston Avenue, Medford, MA 02144
Powder House

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
coffee bar
Sunny 3 bdr. apartment in great, central, Medford/Somerville Ball Square location, close to Tufts University. Commuter convenience to Rte. 93, Rte. 2, downtown Boston, walk to Davis Square, Broadway bus routes into Sullivan Square and Lechmere Square. Super easy walking access to all Ball Square amenities including pharmacies, banks, coffee shops and famous restaurants. No car necessary. Apartment offers panoramic views with south facing sun exposure, hardwood floors, energy efficient replacement windows, freshly painted, big eat-in kitchen, updated gas utilities. *Photos of similar unit. Brand new washer and dryer being installed. Available August 1st

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Boston Ave. have any available units?
635 Boston Ave. has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 635 Boston Ave. have?
Some of 635 Boston Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Boston Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
635 Boston Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Boston Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 635 Boston Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 635 Boston Ave. offer parking?
No, 635 Boston Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 635 Boston Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 635 Boston Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Boston Ave. have a pool?
No, 635 Boston Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 635 Boston Ave. have accessible units?
No, 635 Boston Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Boston Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 635 Boston Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 635 Boston Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 635 Boston Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
