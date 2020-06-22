635 Boston Ave.

Amenities

Sunny 3 bdr. apartment in great, central, Medford/Somerville Ball Square location, close to Tufts University. Commuter convenience to Rte. 93, Rte. 2, downtown Boston, walk to Davis Square, Broadway bus routes into Sullivan Square and Lechmere Square. Super easy walking access to all Ball Square amenities including pharmacies, banks, coffee shops and famous restaurants. No car necessary. Apartment offers panoramic views with south facing sun exposure, hardwood floors, energy efficient replacement windows, freshly painted, big eat-in kitchen, updated gas utilities. *Photos of similar unit. Brand new washer and dryer being installed. Available August 1st



Terms: One year lease