All apartments in Medford
Find more places like 31 Newbern Ave 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Medford, MA
/
31 Newbern Ave 3
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

31 Newbern Ave 3

31 Newbern Ave · (617) 571-5397
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Medford
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

31 Newbern Ave, Medford, MA 02155
South Medford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 attractive 1 br, near red line at Davis and Tufts - Property Id: 308156

Medford/Somerville line, walk to re line at Davis and Tufts University, on Newbern Ave: attractive 1 bedroom, wood floors, large bedroom, living room, eat-in kitchen, lots of storage, cat or friendly dog ok
video tour and in-person visit is available 1800 plus utilities Sander RE
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/31-newbern-ave-medford-ma-unit-3/308156
Property Id 308156

(RLNE5942483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Newbern Ave 3 have any available units?
31 Newbern Ave 3 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 31 Newbern Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
31 Newbern Ave 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Newbern Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 31 Newbern Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 31 Newbern Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 31 Newbern Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 31 Newbern Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Newbern Ave 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Newbern Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 31 Newbern Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 31 Newbern Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 31 Newbern Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Newbern Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 Newbern Ave 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Newbern Ave 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Newbern Ave 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 31 Newbern Ave 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg
Medford, MA 02155
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd
Medford, MA 02155
75 SL
75 Station Lndg
Medford, MA 02155
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy
Medford, MA 02155
Hanover Mystic River
61 Locust Street
Medford, MA 02155
Medford Square Riverside
65 Riverside Ave
Medford, MA 02155
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr
Medford, MA 02155
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave
Medford, MA 02155

Similar Pages

Medford 1 BedroomsMedford 2 Bedrooms
Medford Apartments with ParkingMedford Pet Friendly Places
Medford Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wellington
Downtown Medford

Apartments Near Colleges

Tufts UniversityRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity