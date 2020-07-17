31 Newbern Ave 3

Amenities
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 attractive 1 br, near red line at Davis and Tufts - Property Id: 308156
Medford/Somerville line, walk to re line at Davis and Tufts University, on Newbern Ave: attractive 1 bedroom, wood floors, large bedroom, living room, eat-in kitchen, lots of storage, cat or friendly dog ok
video tour and in-person visit is available 1800 plus utilities Sander RE
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/31-newbern-ave-medford-ma-unit-3/308156
