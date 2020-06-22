All apartments in Medford
31 Newbern Ave 1

31 Newbern Ave · No Longer Available
Location

31 Newbern Ave, Medford, MA 02155
South Medford

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 spacious 2 bedroom near Tufts and Davis - Property Id: 249147

Medford/Somerville line, walk to Tufts and red line at Davis, on Newbern Ave: spacious, renovated 2 bedroom, wood floors, study, eat-in kitchen, laundry access, near shopping, restaurants and park, porch, fee, available September 1st, 2000 plus utilities
Video tour available Sander Real Estate sander.r.e@comcast.net
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249147
Property Id 249147

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5829768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

