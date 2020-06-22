31 Newbern Ave 1

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 spacious 2 bedroom near Tufts and Davis - Property Id: 249147



Medford/Somerville line, walk to Tufts and red line at Davis, on Newbern Ave: spacious, renovated 2 bedroom, wood floors, study, eat-in kitchen, laundry access, near shopping, restaurants and park, porch, fee, available September 1st, 2000 plus utilities

Video tour available Sander Real Estate sander.r.e@comcast.net

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249147

Property Id 249147



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5829768)