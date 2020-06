Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

2 bedroom 2 bath condo located in Medford, Wellington Circle -- 5th floor with private balcony -- Off street parking for 2 cars included -- In-unit washer and dryer -- recently updated 2 bathrooms -- modern kitchen with a dishwasher and dining nook -- two very spacious bedrooms and lots of closets -- swimming pool and common area amenities -- Easy commute to Boston via the orange line (Location right at Wellington Circle - Station Landing - just minutes to the Train!)



Terms: One year lease