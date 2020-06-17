All apartments in Medford
Find more places like 27 Locust St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Medford, MA
/
27 Locust St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

27 Locust St.

27 Locust Street · (857) 285-0215
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Medford
See all
Wellington
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

27 Locust Street, Medford, MA 02155
Wellington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great charm, great appeal!! Perfect condo-quality living with city access but with a relaxed, comfortable neighborhood vibe. High-quality modern construction. Built in 2003, this building is not yet 2 decades old. Stunning hardwood floors throughout. All newer appliances, with granite countertops and plenty of cabinet shelving. Open living room and kitchen. Electric stove and dishwasher. Two spacious bedrooms, which feature California closets. Super efficient new gas heat. About 900 square feet. * Hardwood floors * New kitchen * Assigned off-street parking for two vehicles * Coin-op laundry in building * Professionally managed * No pets * No smoking Available: June 1, 2020

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Locust St. have any available units?
27 Locust St. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27 Locust St. have?
Some of 27 Locust St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Locust St. currently offering any rent specials?
27 Locust St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Locust St. pet-friendly?
No, 27 Locust St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 27 Locust St. offer parking?
Yes, 27 Locust St. does offer parking.
Does 27 Locust St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Locust St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Locust St. have a pool?
No, 27 Locust St. does not have a pool.
Does 27 Locust St. have accessible units?
No, 27 Locust St. does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Locust St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Locust St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Locust St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27 Locust St. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 27 Locust St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd
Medford, MA 02155
75 SL
75 Station Lndg
Medford, MA 02155
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave
Medford, MA 02155
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr
Medford, MA 02155
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy
Medford, MA 02155
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg
Medford, MA 02155
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr
Medford, MA 02155

Similar Pages

Medford 1 BedroomsMedford 2 Bedrooms
Medford Dog Friendly ApartmentsMedford Pet Friendly Places
Medford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wellington

Apartments Near Colleges

Tufts UniversityRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity