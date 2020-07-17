15 Governors Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry

This sunny studio apartment has an excellent location in Medford Square. Unit has new windows, an eat-in kitchen, plenty of counter space and cabinets. The build boasts an elevator and in-building laundry dryers. This building has a live-in superintendent and is professionally managed. Heat and hot water is included. One block from 93, Route 16 and 60, 4 miles from Harvard Square 2.5 miles from Tufts University. Professionals welcome. Access to MBTA bus. Call today to view this unit! Located in the heart of Medford Square, this building is perfect for graduate students at MIT, Harvard, Tufts & young professionals & anyone else, Restaurants, taverns, cafes and shops are within walking distance. Conveniently located near MBTA bus routes, this unit is convenient for Tufts, MIT and Harvard grad students.



Terms: One year lease