All apartments in Medford
Find more places like 15 Governors Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Medford, MA
/
15 Governors Ave.
Last updated July 5 2020 at 2:49 PM

15 Governors Ave.

15 Governors Avenue · (617) 383-4572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Medford
See all
Downtown Medford
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

15 Governors Avenue, Medford, MA 02155
Downtown Medford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
This sunny studio apartment has an excellent location in Medford Square. Unit has new windows, an eat-in kitchen, plenty of counter space and cabinets. The build boasts an elevator and in-building laundry dryers. This building has a live-in superintendent and is professionally managed. Heat and hot water is included. One block from 93, Route 16 and 60, 4 miles from Harvard Square 2.5 miles from Tufts University. Professionals welcome. Access to MBTA bus. Call today to view this unit! Located in the heart of Medford Square, this building is perfect for graduate students at MIT, Harvard, Tufts & young professionals & anyone else, Restaurants, taverns, cafes and shops are within walking distance. Conveniently located near MBTA bus routes, this unit is convenient for Tufts, MIT and Harvard grad students.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Governors Ave. have any available units?
15 Governors Ave. has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Governors Ave. have?
Some of 15 Governors Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Governors Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
15 Governors Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Governors Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Governors Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 15 Governors Ave. offer parking?
No, 15 Governors Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 15 Governors Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Governors Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Governors Ave. have a pool?
No, 15 Governors Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 15 Governors Ave. have accessible units?
No, 15 Governors Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Governors Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Governors Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Governors Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Governors Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 15 Governors Ave.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg
Medford, MA 02155
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd
Medford, MA 02155
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr
Medford, MA 02155
75 SL
75 Station Lndg
Medford, MA 02155
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy
Medford, MA 02155
Medford Square Riverside
65 Riverside Ave
Medford, MA 02155
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr
Medford, MA 02155
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave
Medford, MA 02155

Similar Pages

Medford 1 BedroomsMedford 2 Bedrooms
Medford Apartments with ParkingMedford Pet Friendly Places
Medford Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wellington
Downtown Medford

Apartments Near Colleges

Tufts UniversityRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity