12 Pearl St. - 4

Amenities
Big 3 bdr. apartment located within walking distance to Medford Square and Tufts University. Commuter convenience to Rte. 93, Rte. 2, commuter rail and major bus routes into Davis Square/Sullivan Square. Nice quiet neighborhood near Tufts, Mystic River green-way parks and trails. Whole Foods Market, gym/yoga, coffee shops and pharmacies within close proximity. Apartment offers hardwood floors, newer appliances, energy efficient replacement windows, eat-in kitchen, great outdoor space/porch. Rent includes heat, hot water and 2 off-street parking spots. Laundry is on-site.