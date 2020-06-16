All apartments in Medford
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:06 PM

12 Pearl St. - 4

12 Pearl Street · (781) 258-0157
Location

12 Pearl Street, Medford, MA 02155
South Medford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$2,725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
gym
coffee bar
yoga
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
yoga
Big 3 bdr. apartment located within walking distance to Medford Square and Tufts University. Commuter convenience to Rte. 93, Rte. 2, commuter rail and major bus routes into Davis Square/Sullivan Square. Nice quiet neighborhood near Tufts, Mystic River green-way parks and trails. Whole Foods Market, gym/yoga, coffee shops and pharmacies within close proximity. Apartment offers hardwood floors, newer appliances, energy efficient replacement windows, eat-in kitchen, great outdoor space/porch. Rent includes heat, hot water and 2 off-street parking spots. Laundry is on-site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Pearl St. - 4 have any available units?
12 Pearl St. - 4 has a unit available for $2,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Pearl St. - 4 have?
Some of 12 Pearl St. - 4's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Pearl St. - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
12 Pearl St. - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Pearl St. - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 12 Pearl St. - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 12 Pearl St. - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 12 Pearl St. - 4 does offer parking.
Does 12 Pearl St. - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Pearl St. - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Pearl St. - 4 have a pool?
No, 12 Pearl St. - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 12 Pearl St. - 4 have accessible units?
No, 12 Pearl St. - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Pearl St. - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Pearl St. - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Pearl St. - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Pearl St. - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
