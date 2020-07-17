All apartments in Medford
1 Bellevue Ter.
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:51 PM

1 Bellevue Ter.

1 Bellevue Terrace · (781) 315-2633
Location

1 Bellevue Terrace, Medford, MA 02155
South Medford

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Excellent opportunity to live in a great unit on the convenient Medford/Somerville line close to many amenities and public transport. Spacious 3 Bedroom/1 Bath/Plus office starting September 1st. 2 floor unit! 2nd and 3rd floor unit with 2 bedrooms on the 3rd floor and living room, kitchen, office space, bathroom, deck off the living room, and one bedroom on the second floor. Master bedroom on 3rd floor is 10.5 ft x 18 ft. Second bedroom on the 3rd floor is 8 ft. by 13 ft., and bedroom on 2nd floor is 10 ft by 11.5 ft. Amenities: Washer/Dryer in unit, Dishwasher, Eat in space in the kitchen, and deck Plenty of street parking with NO permit needed. Water included. Basement Storage. Great value for a fantastic apartment. Book your showing today.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Bellevue Ter. have any available units?
1 Bellevue Ter. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medford, MA.
What amenities does 1 Bellevue Ter. have?
Some of 1 Bellevue Ter.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Bellevue Ter. currently offering any rent specials?
1 Bellevue Ter. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Bellevue Ter. pet-friendly?
No, 1 Bellevue Ter. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medford.
Does 1 Bellevue Ter. offer parking?
No, 1 Bellevue Ter. does not offer parking.
Does 1 Bellevue Ter. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Bellevue Ter. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Bellevue Ter. have a pool?
No, 1 Bellevue Ter. does not have a pool.
Does 1 Bellevue Ter. have accessible units?
No, 1 Bellevue Ter. does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Bellevue Ter. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Bellevue Ter. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Bellevue Ter. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Bellevue Ter. does not have units with air conditioning.
