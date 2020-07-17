1 Bellevue Ter.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Excellent opportunity to live in a great unit on the convenient Medford/Somerville line close to many amenities and public transport. Spacious 3 Bedroom/1 Bath/Plus office starting September 1st. 2 floor unit! 2nd and 3rd floor unit with 2 bedrooms on the 3rd floor and living room, kitchen, office space, bathroom, deck off the living room, and one bedroom on the second floor. Master bedroom on 3rd floor is 10.5 ft x 18 ft. Second bedroom on the 3rd floor is 8 ft. by 13 ft., and bedroom on 2nd floor is 10 ft by 11.5 ft. Amenities: Washer/Dryer in unit, Dishwasher, Eat in space in the kitchen, and deck Plenty of street parking with NO permit needed. Water included. Basement Storage. Great value for a fantastic apartment. Book your showing today.



Terms: One year lease