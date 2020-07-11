13 Apartments for rent in Maynard, MA with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Maynard apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Acton
Dover Heights
117 Central Street, Acton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
822 sqft
Welcome to Dover Heights apartments in Action, MA. Situated on 26 beautiful wooded acres, yet right around the corner from retail, entertainment, medical, recreation areas, schools and transportation.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
44 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,575
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport. Community features resort-style pool, sundeck, and more. Units have central AC, fully-equipped kitchens, and private terrace or balcony.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
73 Units Available
West Framingham
Halstead Framingham
1610 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,350
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,508
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
933 sqft
Modern luxuries abound with apartments featuring stainless steel, new upgrades and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Close to the Natick IMAX, restaurants and the MetroWest Transit Stop.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
9 Units Available
The Point at Hudson
1000 Matrix Way, Hudson, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,938
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1120 sqft
Exceptional living in a residential area. Modern, sleek interiors. Homes feature high ceilings, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Smoke-free community. Outdoor living space. On-site management.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
33 Units Available
Downtown Framingham
Alta Union House
55 Concord St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
1437 sqft
Tour Your Way! We Are Open for Walk Ins, Self Guided or Virtual Tours!*
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
33 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Terrace
1400 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,795
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1167 sqft
Luxurious community has controlled access, pool and sun deck. Apartments have terraces, carpeting and maple or cherry cabinets. Located minutes from I-495 and I-95 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
$
24 Units Available
Stone Gate
65 Silver Leaf Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,031
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-95. A resort-like community with a pool, playground, hot tub and gym. Dog park available. Interiors feature a fireplace, lots of storage and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Tower Hill
Talia Apartments
155 Ames St, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A deluxe apartment building with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts is positioned minutes away from Route 20 for convenient commuting. Courtyard, top-of-the-line fitness center and pool access are included.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
35 Units Available
Avalon Marlborough
1000 Bay Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,812
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1432 sqft
Thoughtfully designed loft, den and townhome-style apartments. Open-plan kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters in select homes. Furnished apartments available. Easy access to I-495.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
38 Units Available
Bayberry Hill Estates Apartments
50 Dinsmore Ave, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,376
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1067 sqft
Wood plank flooring, private balcony or patio, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances and contemporary cabinets. Ample storage space. Swimming pool and fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
25 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,387
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1050 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
24 Units Available
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,517
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,606
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free community with on-site fitness center, swimming pool and lounge with BBQ. Fully equipped kitchens, plank faux-wood flooring, and private patio or balcony available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
19 Units Available
Princeton Westford
500 Princeton Way, Littleton Common, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1185 sqft
Princeton Westford is one of the area's newest luxury apartment communities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Maynard, MA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Maynard apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Maynard apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

