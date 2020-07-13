All apartments in Marshfield
Mariner's Hill
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:35 PM

Mariner's Hill

2093 Ocean St · (781) 206-2104
Rent Special
Spring Special: Receive 1 Month Free Rent When you Move-In by May 31st. (restrictions apply)

Location

2093 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA 02050

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mariner's Hill.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
dishwasher
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Welcome to Mariner's Hill. This luxury community is tucked away amongst acres of beautiful woodlands where residents enjoy the comfort of townhome living and private entrances to their homes. Each living space is thoughtfully designed with high ceilings, plush wall to wall carpeting, walk-in closets, air conditioning, and fully applianced kitchens. Life at Mariner's Hill could include a fun of trip to the playground, or a heart pumping match of tennis at our community tennis court. A shimmering swimming pool is also available to residents looking for the calm refreshment it offers up from the summertime sun. Blending the comfort of privacy with the conveniences we all desire, Mariner's Hill puts your home at a central location for shopping, dining, beaches, and a host of entertainment destinations nearby. When you are looking for a new home that will meet your needs, call our friendly leasing professionals to learn why Mariner's Hill would make the best home for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 cats maximum
restrictions: 60 lb. weight limit
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mariner's Hill have any available units?
Mariner's Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marshfield, MA.
What amenities does Mariner's Hill have?
Some of Mariner's Hill's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mariner's Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Mariner's Hill is offering the following rent specials: Spring Special: Receive 1 Month Free Rent When you Move-In by May 31st. (restrictions apply)
Is Mariner's Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Mariner's Hill is pet friendly.
Does Mariner's Hill offer parking?
Yes, Mariner's Hill offers parking.
Does Mariner's Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mariner's Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mariner's Hill have a pool?
Yes, Mariner's Hill has a pool.
Does Mariner's Hill have accessible units?
No, Mariner's Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Mariner's Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mariner's Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does Mariner's Hill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mariner's Hill has units with air conditioning.
