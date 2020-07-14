Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse coffee bar courtyard internet cafe dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill bike storage garage yoga business center community garden dog grooming area hot tub internet access media room pool table

Ready to relish serene living? At Marlborough’s hidden gem, Talia Luxury Apartments, you experience just that. Each beautiful home features a stunning interior with quartz countertops, designer tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances – making daily living and hosting a true joy. Start or end your day strolling across the wooden bridge that spans a tranquil brook. Take a moment to reflect in one of the many outdoor spaces, like the Veranda that sits you high amongst the trees. When the weekend hits, soak up the outdoors with our bike share program or enjoy the onsite amenities. Exercise body and spirit at the fitness center or yoga room. Laugh with friends at the outdoor fire pit.



At Talia Apartments in Marlborough, MA, the dog park also makes sure your pup is delighted. Ready to head out and hit the town? A hidden path takes you quickly from home to APEX Center, New England’s largest family entertainment plaza with shopping, dining, laser tag and more, so you choose when