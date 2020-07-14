All apartments in Marlborough
Talia Apartments

155 Ames St · (508) 283-3447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$1000 OFF UP FRONT! Restrictions apply. We are now offering self-guided & virtual tours. Please contact us or visit our website for more information.
Location

155 Ames St, Marlborough, MA 01752
Tower Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3207 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Unit 4205 · Avail. Aug 20

$2,165

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 937 sqft

Unit 1105 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3111 · Avail. Jul 29

$2,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1354 sqft

Unit 3301 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1354 sqft

Unit 3011 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,560

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1354 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Talia Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
yoga
business center
community garden
dog grooming area
hot tub
internet access
media room
pool table
Ready to relish serene living? At Marlborough’s hidden gem, Talia Luxury Apartments, you experience just that. Each beautiful home features a stunning interior with quartz countertops, designer tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances – making daily living and hosting a true joy. Start or end your day strolling across the wooden bridge that spans a tranquil brook. Take a moment to reflect in one of the many outdoor spaces, like the Veranda that sits you high amongst the trees. When the weekend hits, soak up the outdoors with our bike share program or enjoy the onsite amenities. Exercise body and spirit at the fitness center or yoga room. Laugh with friends at the outdoor fire pit.

At Talia Apartments in Marlborough, MA, the dog park also makes sure your pup is delighted. Ready to head out and hit the town? A hidden path takes you quickly from home to APEX Center, New England’s largest family entertainment plaza with shopping, dining, laser tag and more, so you choose when

Nitty Gritty

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Approval is based on a credit and background check
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 max allowed
restrictions: Additional $20 per month for puppies and kittens under 1 year
Dogs
rent: $75/month for dogs
Cats
rent: $50/month for cats
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Talia Apartments have any available units?
Talia Apartments has 8 units available starting at $2,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Talia Apartments have?
Some of Talia Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Talia Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Talia Apartments is offering the following rent specials: $1000 OFF UP FRONT! Restrictions apply. We are now offering self-guided & virtual tours. Please contact us or visit our website for more information.
Is Talia Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Talia Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Talia Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Talia Apartments offers parking.
Does Talia Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Talia Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Talia Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Talia Apartments has a pool.
Does Talia Apartments have accessible units?
No, Talia Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Talia Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Talia Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Talia Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Talia Apartments has units with air conditioning.
