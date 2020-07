Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill business center coffee bar e-payments hot tub lobby shuffle board yoga

Nestled on 26 acres of beautiful wooded grounds, Avana Marlborough combines serenity with convenience. Retreat into one of our recently upgraded split-level homes or townhomes or enjoy our amenities including a heated pool with sundeck, recently redesigned fitness center and yoga room, and resident lounge with a business center, shuffleboard, and more. Avana Marlborough is next to Apex Center’s shopping and dining and moments from routes 20 and 85, I-290, I-495, and I-90.