Amenities
Station Pointe Apartments is a professionally managed apartment community located in Mansfield, MA. Offering the perfect mix of variety and value. Station Pointe has apartment styles ranging from one to four bedrooms, all with free heat and hot water included. Located just a short walk from the Mansfield commuter rail station, and offering amenities like a resident fitness center, two swimming pools, and convenient laundry suites in each building, Station Pointe is the smart choice for your next apartment home. Call to apply today and start Living Well by Design.