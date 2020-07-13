All apartments in Mansfield Center
Station Pointe Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:48 PM

Station Pointe Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
9 Francis Ave · (508) 433-7054
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9 Francis Ave, Mansfield Center, MA 02048

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0705 · Avail. now

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 683 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1511 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 871 sqft

Unit 1513 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 871 sqft

Unit 1108 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 871 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Station Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
internet access
media room
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
hot tub
smoke-free community
Station Pointe Apartments is a professionally managed apartment community located in Mansfield, MA. Offering the perfect mix of variety and value. Station Pointe has apartment styles ranging from one to four bedrooms, all with free heat and hot water included. Located just a short walk from the Mansfield commuter rail station, and offering amenities like a resident fitness center, two swimming pools, and convenient laundry suites in each building, Station Pointe is the smart choice for your next apartment home. Call to apply today and start Living Well by Design.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Station Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Station Pointe Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Station Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Station Pointe Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Station Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Station Pointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Station Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Station Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Station Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Station Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Station Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Station Pointe Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Station Pointe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Station Pointe Apartments has a pool.
Does Station Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
No, Station Pointe Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Station Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Station Pointe Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Station Pointe Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Station Pointe Apartments has units with air conditioning.
