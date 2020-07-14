Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mansfield Meadows.
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
on-site laundry
hot tub
Welcome to Mansfield Meadows! This high quality community was built on acres of scenic woodlands, conveniently located just minutes from commuter rail lines and major highways. Mansfield Meadows offers one and two bedroom apartment homes featuring newly renovated kitchens and interiors . Living at Mansfield Meadows will help save you money each month, because we include free heat and hot water! Enjoy the beauty of our landscaped grounds by spending time at the swimming pool or enjoy our brand new fitness center & club room. When you choose to live at Mansfield Meadows you'll have a professional onsite management team at your service to make sure that you and your family's needs are met. Give us a call today to learn more about why you should make the move to Mansfield Meadows.
We are proud to be a smoke-free community!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $600 (1 bedroom), $800 (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Mansfield Meadows have any available units?
Mansfield Meadows has 5 units available starting at $1,430 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mansfield Meadows have?
Some of Mansfield Meadows's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mansfield Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
Mansfield Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mansfield Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, Mansfield Meadows is pet friendly.
Does Mansfield Meadows offer parking?
Yes, Mansfield Meadows offers parking.
Does Mansfield Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mansfield Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mansfield Meadows have a pool?
Yes, Mansfield Meadows has a pool.
Does Mansfield Meadows have accessible units?
No, Mansfield Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does Mansfield Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mansfield Meadows has units with dishwashers.
Does Mansfield Meadows have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mansfield Meadows has units with air conditioning.