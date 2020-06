Amenities

Beautiful first-floor condo in Mansfield's highly sought after Roosevelt building. A couple of minutes walk from the Mansfield MBTA commuter rail, shopping, and restaurants. This high-end condo features central air, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, cathedral ceilings, jacuzzi tub in master bath, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. No smoking. No pets. Two parking spots are included in the rent. Don't miss out on this opportunity!!!



Terms: One year lease