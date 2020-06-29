Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning hardwood floors microwave oven range Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance garage package receiving

As one of the tallest buildings in Malden, Malden Gardens is an 18 story complex that offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with close access to bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants, including a variety of ethnic cuisines. In addition it is about a seven minute walk to the Malden Center (orange line) train stop. The property is maintained by Carabetta's 24 hour maintenance team and secured by the Carabetta Security Team. The units boast wall-to-wall carpeting, walk-in closets, kitchen appliances including garbage disposals and dishwashers, and either a patio, deck or balcony. Residents are greeted by the concierge and enjoy the building's fitness center and indoor heated swimming pool. Residents can also rent the site's community room for parties. There is off-street parking for residents either above ground or in the garage. There is no application fee. There is an additional charge for parking and refurbished units.