Malden Gardens

520 Main St · (781) 325-9502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

520 Main St, Malden, MA 02148
Malden Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 801 · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Malden Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
package receiving
As one of the tallest buildings in Malden, Malden Gardens is an 18 story complex that offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with close access to bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants, including a variety of ethnic cuisines. In addition it is about a seven minute walk to the Malden Center (orange line) train stop. The property is maintained by Carabetta's 24 hour maintenance team and secured by the Carabetta Security Team. The units boast wall-to-wall carpeting, walk-in closets, kitchen appliances including garbage disposals and dishwashers, and either a patio, deck or balcony. Residents are greeted by the concierge and enjoy the building's fitness center and indoor heated swimming pool. Residents can also rent the site's community room for parties. There is off-street parking for residents either above ground or in the garage. There is no application fee. There is an additional charge for parking and refurbished units.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Malden Gardens have any available units?
Malden Gardens has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Malden Gardens have?
Some of Malden Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Malden Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Malden Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Malden Gardens pet-friendly?
No, Malden Gardens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malden.
Does Malden Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Malden Gardens offers parking.
Does Malden Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Malden Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Malden Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Malden Gardens has a pool.
Does Malden Gardens have accessible units?
Yes, Malden Gardens has accessible units.
Does Malden Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Malden Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Does Malden Gardens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Malden Gardens has units with air conditioning.
