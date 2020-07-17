All apartments in Malden
Find more places like 618-620 Main St. - 10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malden, MA
/
618-620 Main St. - 10
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:26 AM

618-620 Main St. - 10

618-620 Main Street · (781) 258-0157
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Malden
See all
Malden Center
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

618-620 Main Street, Malden, MA 02148
Malden Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,425

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
Sunny, corner studio in great Malden Center location. Commuter dream with less than five minute walk to downtown Malden Center Orange line T Station(15 minutes into downtown Boston). Walking ease to all Malden Center amenities, supermarket, pharmacy, bank, coffee shops, YMCA, no car necessary. Commuter convenience to Rte. 93, Rte. 128, Rte. 1. Bus routes to all Regional Hospitals. Apartment offers recently updated kitchen and bath, hardwood floors, private porch entrance, out door space. Heat, hot water included in rent, professionally managed building, laundry on-site. One parking option for $100/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618-620 Main St. - 10 have any available units?
618-620 Main St. - 10 has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 618-620 Main St. - 10 have?
Some of 618-620 Main St. - 10's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618-620 Main St. - 10 currently offering any rent specials?
618-620 Main St. - 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618-620 Main St. - 10 pet-friendly?
No, 618-620 Main St. - 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malden.
Does 618-620 Main St. - 10 offer parking?
Yes, 618-620 Main St. - 10 offers parking.
Does 618-620 Main St. - 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618-620 Main St. - 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618-620 Main St. - 10 have a pool?
No, 618-620 Main St. - 10 does not have a pool.
Does 618-620 Main St. - 10 have accessible units?
No, 618-620 Main St. - 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 618-620 Main St. - 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 618-620 Main St. - 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618-620 Main St. - 10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 618-620 Main St. - 10 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 618-620 Main St. - 10?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St
Malden, MA 02148
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St
Malden, MA 02148
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane
Malden, MA 02148
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St
Malden, MA 02148
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
Malden Gardens
520 Main St
Malden, MA 02148
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane
Malden, MA 02148

Similar Pages

Malden 1 BedroomsMalden 2 Bedrooms
Malden 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalden Apartments with Gyms
Malden Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHRevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MA
Marlborough, MALawrence, MAArlington, MAWatertown Town, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Malden Center
Maplewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity