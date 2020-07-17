618-620 Main St. - 10

Amenities

Sunny, corner studio in great Malden Center location. Commuter dream with less than five minute walk to downtown Malden Center Orange line T Station(15 minutes into downtown Boston). Walking ease to all Malden Center amenities, supermarket, pharmacy, bank, coffee shops, YMCA, no car necessary. Commuter convenience to Rte. 93, Rte. 128, Rte. 1. Bus routes to all Regional Hospitals. Apartment offers recently updated kitchen and bath, hardwood floors, private porch entrance, out door space. Heat, hot water included in rent, professionally managed building, laundry on-site. One parking option for $100/month.