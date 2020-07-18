51 Newman Rd

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Located at Village Green Village Green Condominiums. Heat and Hot Water are included in the rent ! It's on the 2nd floor with spacious layout, hardwood floor, newer windows, recessing lights, tiled bathroom. Complex has Professional Management, Pool, and Tennis Court! 20 mins walking distance to Malden T station or you can take a bus to the T directly. Brick Exterior and Well Maintained Grounds! Large, private storage space and shared coin-operated laundry in basement. One off street parking spot is included. Street parking is available. Available after September. Move in cost : first month, last month, security deposit and broker fee. Tenants must have good credit and stable income. Tenants will obey condo rules & regulation and responsible for electricity. Walk through video is available. Landlord will do some work before new tenants move in.