51 Newman Rd
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

51 Newman Rd

51 Newman Road · (339) 203-7199
Location

51 Newman Road, Malden, MA 02148
Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 411 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Property Amenities
Located at Village Green Village Green Condominiums. Heat and Hot Water are included in the rent ! It's on the 2nd floor with spacious layout, hardwood floor, newer windows, recessing lights, tiled bathroom. Complex has Professional Management, Pool, and Tennis Court! 20 mins walking distance to Malden T station or you can take a bus to the T directly. Brick Exterior and Well Maintained Grounds! Large, private storage space and shared coin-operated laundry in basement. One off street parking spot is included. Street parking is available. Available after September. Move in cost : first month, last month, security deposit and broker fee. Tenants must have good credit and stable income. Tenants will obey condo rules & regulation and responsible for electricity. Walk through video is available. Landlord will do some work before new tenants move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Newman Rd have any available units?
51 Newman Rd has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 51 Newman Rd have?
Some of 51 Newman Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Newman Rd currently offering any rent specials?
51 Newman Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Newman Rd pet-friendly?
No, 51 Newman Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malden.
Does 51 Newman Rd offer parking?
Yes, 51 Newman Rd offers parking.
Does 51 Newman Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Newman Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Newman Rd have a pool?
Yes, 51 Newman Rd has a pool.
Does 51 Newman Rd have accessible units?
No, 51 Newman Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Newman Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Newman Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Newman Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Newman Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
