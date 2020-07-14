36 Grace St. - 3

Amenities
Sunny, 2 Bdr. apartment in quiet tree lined neighborhood of West End, Malden. Commuter convenience to Rte. 93, Rte. 128, Rte. 1. Bus 99 to all Regional Hospitals. Less than a ten minute walk to Oak Grove T Station and/or Malden Center T Station/Amenities(15 minutes into downtown Boston). Walking ease to Malden Center amenities, Middlesex Fells Reservation parks and trails. Apartment offers hardwood floors, recently painted, energy-efficient vinyl replacement windows, big closets, and more. Building is professionally managed, laundry on-site.