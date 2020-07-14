All apartments in Malden
36 Grace St. - 3
36 Grace St. - 3

36 Grace Street · (781) 258-0157
Location

36 Grace Street, Malden, MA 02148
Oak Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Sunny, 2 Bdr. apartment in quiet tree lined neighborhood of West End, Malden. Commuter convenience to Rte. 93, Rte. 128, Rte. 1. Bus 99 to all Regional Hospitals. Less than a ten minute walk to Oak Grove T Station and/or Malden Center T Station/Amenities(15 minutes into downtown Boston). Walking ease to Malden Center amenities, Middlesex Fells Reservation parks and trails. Apartment offers hardwood floors, recently painted, energy-efficient vinyl replacement windows, big closets, and more. Building is professionally managed, laundry on-site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Grace St. - 3 have any available units?
36 Grace St. - 3 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 36 Grace St. - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
36 Grace St. - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Grace St. - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 36 Grace St. - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malden.
Does 36 Grace St. - 3 offer parking?
No, 36 Grace St. - 3 does not offer parking.
Does 36 Grace St. - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Grace St. - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Grace St. - 3 have a pool?
No, 36 Grace St. - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 36 Grace St. - 3 have accessible units?
No, 36 Grace St. - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Grace St. - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Grace St. - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Grace St. - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Grace St. - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
