Home
/
Malden, MA
/
189 Eastern
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 5
189 Eastern
189 Eastern Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
189 Eastern Avenue, Malden, MA 02148
Maplewood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Accompanied Showings Appointment Required.Please know your clients (who will be occupying the unit income credit etc.) before requesting a showing appointment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 189 Eastern have any available units?
189 Eastern doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Malden, MA
.
Is 189 Eastern currently offering any rent specials?
189 Eastern isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 Eastern pet-friendly?
No, 189 Eastern is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Malden
.
Does 189 Eastern offer parking?
No, 189 Eastern does not offer parking.
Does 189 Eastern have units with washers and dryers?
No, 189 Eastern does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 Eastern have a pool?
No, 189 Eastern does not have a pool.
Does 189 Eastern have accessible units?
No, 189 Eastern does not have accessible units.
Does 189 Eastern have units with dishwashers?
No, 189 Eastern does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 189 Eastern have units with air conditioning?
No, 189 Eastern does not have units with air conditioning.
