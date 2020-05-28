All apartments in Malden
Find more places like 189 Eastern.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malden, MA
/
189 Eastern
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

189 Eastern

189 Eastern Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malden
See all
Maplewood
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

189 Eastern Avenue, Malden, MA 02148
Maplewood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Accompanied Showings Appointment Required.Please know your clients (who will be occupying the unit income credit etc.) before requesting a showing appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 189 Eastern have any available units?
189 Eastern doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malden, MA.
Is 189 Eastern currently offering any rent specials?
189 Eastern isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 189 Eastern pet-friendly?
No, 189 Eastern is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malden.
Does 189 Eastern offer parking?
No, 189 Eastern does not offer parking.
Does 189 Eastern have units with washers and dryers?
No, 189 Eastern does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 189 Eastern have a pool?
No, 189 Eastern does not have a pool.
Does 189 Eastern have accessible units?
No, 189 Eastern does not have accessible units.
Does 189 Eastern have units with dishwashers?
No, 189 Eastern does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 189 Eastern have units with air conditioning?
No, 189 Eastern does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St
Malden, MA 02148
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St
Malden, MA 02148
Malden Gardens
520 Main St
Malden, MA 02148
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane
Malden, MA 02148
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St
Malden, MA 02148
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane
Malden, MA 02148

Similar Pages

Malden 1 BedroomsMalden 2 Bedrooms
Malden 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalden Apartments with Gym
Malden Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Malden Center
Maplewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music