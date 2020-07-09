174 Mountain Ave

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Description:



NO FEE. Cozy 3 bed 1 bath only 6/10 of a mile to the T! ALL UTILITIES and WIFI Included!! Avail 8/1 or 9/1



About the apartment -

This is the top floor unit in a 4 family house. The apartment has a small living room upon entry - but definitely spacious enough to throw in a small couch and tv set up. The bathroom is also off the common area, and was renovated 3 years ago. All new tile, spacious walk in shower, recessed light and a modern vanity make up the bathroom. The bedrooms are all roughly the same size - a spacious 14x14 each. The kitchen is quite large with tons of storage, a dishwasher, disposal, and a new hardwood floor. Off of the living space is a small balcony overlooking the front of the house.



Heat, hot water, electricity and WIFI are included in the rent. There is coin-op laundry in the basement (only $1.50 per) and three off street parking spaces also included!



About the area-

Super quick walk to the commercial district of Malden Center where there are quite a few new restaurants and bars. Malden also has an Asian-style karaoke bar, a board game bar, and a super fun mind/body challenge fun park called Boda Borg. The supermarket is about a 10 minute walk from the house, and there is a YMCA within 2 minutes away, also on foot. If you're feeling particularly lazy to get to the train, there is also a bus stop right around the corner that will bring you there. If you like to get outdoors at all, right behind the house is one of Greater Boston's hidden treasures - Mt. Waits. You're also not a far drive from the Fells Reserve in Medford/Winchester.



Please shoot me an email with a little about your group. I'm the owner of the building and listing it on my own.



(RLNE5886884)