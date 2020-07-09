All apartments in Malden
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:08 PM

174 Mountain Ave

174 Mountain Avenue · (617) 949-1661
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

174 Mountain Avenue, Malden, MA 02148
Maplewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2550 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,550

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Available 08/01/20 Description:

NO FEE. Cozy 3 bed 1 bath only 6/10 of a mile to the T! ALL UTILITIES and WIFI Included!! Avail 8/1 or 9/1

About the apartment -
This is the top floor unit in a 4 family house. The apartment has a small living room upon entry - but definitely spacious enough to throw in a small couch and tv set up. The bathroom is also off the common area, and was renovated 3 years ago. All new tile, spacious walk in shower, recessed light and a modern vanity make up the bathroom. The bedrooms are all roughly the same size - a spacious 14x14 each. The kitchen is quite large with tons of storage, a dishwasher, disposal, and a new hardwood floor. Off of the living space is a small balcony overlooking the front of the house.

Heat, hot water, electricity and WIFI are included in the rent. There is coin-op laundry in the basement (only $1.50 per) and three off street parking spaces also included!

About the area-
Super quick walk to the commercial district of Malden Center where there are quite a few new restaurants and bars. Malden also has an Asian-style karaoke bar, a board game bar, and a super fun mind/body challenge fun park called Boda Borg. The supermarket is about a 10 minute walk from the house, and there is a YMCA within 2 minutes away, also on foot. If you're feeling particularly lazy to get to the train, there is also a bus stop right around the corner that will bring you there. If you like to get outdoors at all, right behind the house is one of Greater Boston's hidden treasures - Mt. Waits. You're also not a far drive from the Fells Reserve in Medford/Winchester.

Please shoot me an email with a little about your group. I'm the owner of the building and listing it on my own.

(RLNE5886884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 Mountain Ave have any available units?
174 Mountain Ave has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 174 Mountain Ave have?
Some of 174 Mountain Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 Mountain Ave currently offering any rent specials?
174 Mountain Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Mountain Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 174 Mountain Ave is pet friendly.
Does 174 Mountain Ave offer parking?
Yes, 174 Mountain Ave offers parking.
Does 174 Mountain Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 174 Mountain Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Mountain Ave have a pool?
No, 174 Mountain Ave does not have a pool.
Does 174 Mountain Ave have accessible units?
No, 174 Mountain Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Mountain Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 174 Mountain Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 174 Mountain Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 174 Mountain Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
