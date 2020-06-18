Bus: 106 Main St @ Converse Ave (0.28 mi)Bus: 108 Middlesex Ave @ Highland Ave - Townline Plaza (0.48 mi)Bus: 97 Medford St @ Green St (0.24 mi)Bus: 105 Cross St @ Main St (0.36 mi)Bus: 99 158 Main St (0.45 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 122 Wyllis have any available units?
122 Wyllis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malden, MA.
Is 122 Wyllis currently offering any rent specials?
122 Wyllis isn't currently offering any rent specials.