All apartments in Malden
Find more places like 122 Wyllis.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malden, MA
/
122 Wyllis
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

122 Wyllis

122 Wyllis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malden
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

122 Wyllis Avenue, Malden, MA 02148
Bellrock

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 106  Main St @ Converse Ave (0.28 mi)Bus: 108  Middlesex Ave @ Highland Ave - Townline Plaza (0.48 mi)Bus: 97  Medford St @ Green St (0.24 mi)Bus: 105  Cross St @ Main St (0.36 mi)Bus: 99  158 Main St (0.45 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Wyllis have any available units?
122 Wyllis doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malden, MA.
Is 122 Wyllis currently offering any rent specials?
122 Wyllis isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Wyllis pet-friendly?
No, 122 Wyllis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malden.
Does 122 Wyllis offer parking?
No, 122 Wyllis does not offer parking.
Does 122 Wyllis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Wyllis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Wyllis have a pool?
No, 122 Wyllis does not have a pool.
Does 122 Wyllis have accessible units?
No, 122 Wyllis does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Wyllis have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Wyllis does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Wyllis have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Wyllis does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St
Malden, MA 02148
Malden Gardens
520 Main St
Malden, MA 02148
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St
Malden, MA 02148
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane
Malden, MA 02148
Pleasant Plaza
36 Dartmouth St
Malden, MA 02148
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane
Malden, MA 02148

Similar Pages

Malden 1 BedroomsMalden 2 Bedrooms
Malden 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalden Apartments with Gym
Malden Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Malden Center
Maplewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music