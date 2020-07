Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking new construction

This is a beautiful 2 bedroom 'split-style" with 2 full bathrooms. Open floor plan, in unit laundry, All new construction with available parking, future roof deck, elevator service and just steps from the MALDEN CTR T STATION. Do everything on foot with shopping, transit, food, coffee, and more all just outside your door. NOTE - VIRTUAL TOUR IS OF ANOTHER UNIT WHICH IS IDENTICAL TO THIS ONE.



Terms: One year lease