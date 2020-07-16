118 Beach Street

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom 1st floor unit in a 2 family home in Linden, Malden. Located near shopping mall, supermarkets, restaurants, movie theater, and easy access to RT 1 to downtown. High ceiling with plenty of natural sun lights with freshly painted walls and refinished hardwood floor. Kitchen and bathroom has new counter tops and floor tiles. Bus stop within a few steps away that take you right into Boston. Off-street parking available. Tenants to pay heat (gas) and electricity. Sorry no pets, no smoking, and good credit with income verification. Available immediately.