118 Beach Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:02 PM

118 Beach Street

118 Beach Street · (617) 543-0146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

118 Beach Street, Malden, MA 02148
Maplewood

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Spacious 3 bedroom 1st floor unit in a 2 family home in Linden, Malden. Located near shopping mall, supermarkets, restaurants, movie theater, and easy access to RT 1 to downtown. High ceiling with plenty of natural sun lights with freshly painted walls and refinished hardwood floor. Kitchen and bathroom has new counter tops and floor tiles. Bus stop within a few steps away that take you right into Boston. Off-street parking available. Tenants to pay heat (gas) and electricity. Sorry no pets, no smoking, and good credit with income verification. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Beach Street have any available units?
118 Beach Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malden, MA.
Is 118 Beach Street currently offering any rent specials?
118 Beach Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Beach Street pet-friendly?
No, 118 Beach Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malden.
Does 118 Beach Street offer parking?
Yes, 118 Beach Street offers parking.
Does 118 Beach Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Beach Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Beach Street have a pool?
No, 118 Beach Street does not have a pool.
Does 118 Beach Street have accessible units?
No, 118 Beach Street does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Beach Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Beach Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Beach Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Beach Street does not have units with air conditioning.
