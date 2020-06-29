10 Florence Street, 104

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities accessible elevator on-site laundry parking garage internet access

500 Feet from Malden T Station, Dunkin Donuts, Restaurant, ATM, Convenient Store on site

On-site controlled access parking

State-of-the-art Otis Gen 2 elevator

Controlled access to Elevator

Intercoms to front entrance

Wired for high-speed internet or DSL service

Choose between digital cable or satellite TV

Separate Heating and A/C in all Units. (Gas Heat)

Public Transportation - No need to Use a car

Garage parking offerred for extra fee



Kitchens



Tiled floor

Granite Counters

Ceramic Cooking Surface

Self-cleaning Oven

Dish Washer

Garbage Disposal

Refrigerator with Ice Maker

Microwave



Bathroom



Tile Floor

Glass shower doors

Corian counter top



All Units



Washer and Dryer in each unit

Wall to wall carpet

Sound deadening windows

Trash chute on each floor



Gattineri Family Ventures, LP is a family owned and operated company. Our family staff take pride in making sure our tenants are happy and satisfied. Our portfolio consists of both Commercial and Residential property from Boston to Malden to Gloucester.