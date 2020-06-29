10 Florence Street, 104

Amenities
500 Feet from Malden T Station, Dunkin Donuts, Restaurant, ATM, Convenient Store on site
On-site controlled access parking
State-of-the-art Otis Gen 2 elevator
Controlled access to Elevator
Intercoms to front entrance
Wired for high-speed internet or DSL service
Choose between digital cable or satellite TV
Separate Heating and A/C in all Units. (Gas Heat)
Public Transportation - No need to Use a car
Garage parking offerred for extra fee
Kitchens
Tiled floor
Granite Counters
Ceramic Cooking Surface
Self-cleaning Oven
Dish Washer
Garbage Disposal
Refrigerator with Ice Maker
Microwave
Bathroom
Tile Floor
Glass shower doors
Corian counter top
All Units
Washer and Dryer in each unit
Wall to wall carpet
Sound deadening windows
Trash chute on each floor
Gattineri Family Ventures, LP is a family owned and operated company. Our family staff take pride in making sure our tenants are happy and satisfied. Our portfolio consists of both Commercial and Residential property from Boston to Malden to Gloucester.