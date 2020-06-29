All apartments in Malden
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:17 PM

10 Florence Street, 104

10 Florence Street · (781) 858-5280
Location

10 Florence Street, Malden, MA 02148
Malden Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
500 Feet from Malden T Station, Dunkin Donuts, Restaurant, ATM, Convenient Store on site
On-site controlled access parking
State-of-the-art Otis Gen 2 elevator
Controlled access to Elevator
Intercoms to front entrance
Wired for high-speed internet or DSL service
Choose between digital cable or satellite TV
Separate Heating and A/C in all Units. (Gas Heat)
Public Transportation - No need to Use a car
Garage parking offerred for extra fee

Kitchens

Tiled floor
Granite Counters
Ceramic Cooking Surface
Self-cleaning Oven
Dish Washer
Garbage Disposal
Refrigerator with Ice Maker
Microwave

Bathroom

Tile Floor
Glass shower doors
Corian counter top

All Units

Washer and Dryer in each unit
Wall to wall carpet
Sound deadening windows
Trash chute on each floor

Gattineri Family Ventures, LP is a family owned and operated company. Our family staff take pride in making sure our tenants are happy and satisfied. Our portfolio consists of both Commercial and Residential property from Boston to Malden to Gloucester.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Florence Street, 104 have any available units?
10 Florence Street, 104 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Florence Street, 104 have?
Some of 10 Florence Street, 104's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Florence Street, 104 currently offering any rent specials?
10 Florence Street, 104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Florence Street, 104 pet-friendly?
No, 10 Florence Street, 104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malden.
Does 10 Florence Street, 104 offer parking?
Yes, 10 Florence Street, 104 offers parking.
Does 10 Florence Street, 104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Florence Street, 104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Florence Street, 104 have a pool?
No, 10 Florence Street, 104 does not have a pool.
Does 10 Florence Street, 104 have accessible units?
Yes, 10 Florence Street, 104 has accessible units.
Does 10 Florence Street, 104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Florence Street, 104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Florence Street, 104 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Florence Street, 104 has units with air conditioning.
