Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage internet access

steps to the Malden Center Train Station. Be as close as you can possibly be. These apartments are stunning and have so much to offer. Being right on the train will make getting in and out of Boston as easy as can be. Come in anytime to take a look at this stunning apartment. Live in this stunning community that is literally 40 steps to the Malden Center Train Station. Be as close as you can possibly be. These apartments are stunning and have so much to offer. Being right on the train will make getting in and out of Boston as easy as can be. Come in anytime to take a look at this stunning apartment. Located right next to the train allows you to take advantage of all the excitement of downtown Malden. So much is going on in the downtown area with stores, shops and a new nightlife scene. Everything is within walking distance so there really is no need for a car even though there is garage parking available. *Granite Counter Tops in kitchen *Washer and Dryer in each unit *Ceramic Surface Counter Cook Top with self-cleaning Oven *Dish Washer *Garbage Disposal *Refrigerator with Ice Maker *Microwave *Tiled kitchens and baths *Wall to wall carpet *Sound deadening windows *Trash chute on each floor *Glass shower doors *All units wired for high-speed internet or DSL service *Clients can choose between digital cable or satellite TV *Separate Heating and A/C in all Units. (Gas Heat) *Corian counter tops in bathrooms *On-site controlled access parking *State-of-the-art Otis Gen 2 elevator *Controlled access to Elevator *Intercoms to front entrance



Terms: One year lease