150 King Rail Dr.

Luxury 2 bedroom available in a new, high-end, luxury community! Premier retail, shopping, and dining destination on the north shore. There's a Legal C Bar, Yard House, Davio's, Panera, Kings, Whole Foods, Starbucks, and JP Licks (just to name a few) all right outside your front door!!! You're also located right off of route 1 and 95/128 to make for an easy commute whereve you need to go. It's a quick drive to Reading, Wakefield, Salem, Middleton, and Saugus if you work in any of the surrounding areas. The unit features: -Contemporary kitchens with quartz countertops -High-end stainless steel appliances -Dishwasher, disposal, and built-in microwave -Full size washer and dryer IN UNIT!!! -Berber style carpeting -Central air conditioning! -Balconies -Fantastic closet space -9 foot ceilings -Window treatments -Community room with TV and gas fireplace -24 Hour fully equipped fitness center!!! -Cyber lounge with Wi-Fi -Heated outdoor pool with sun deck! -Patio and grilling area -24 Hour emergency maintenance -Professional on-site management -Package acceptance -Overnight delivery service -On-site ATM -On-site car detailing service -Right next to Market street shopping, retail, restaurants, and night life! -Cats and Dogs OK -Price and availability are subject to change daily



Terms: One year lease