All apartments in Lynnfield
Find more places like 150 King Rail Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lynnfield, MA
/
150 King Rail Dr.
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:16 PM

150 King Rail Dr.

150 King Rail Drive · (617) 307-7229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lynnfield
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

150 King Rail Drive, Lynnfield, MA 01940

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
package receiving
Luxury 2 bedroom available in a new, high-end, luxury community! Premier retail, shopping, and dining destination on the north shore. There's a Legal C Bar, Yard House, Davio's, Panera, Kings, Whole Foods, Starbucks, and JP Licks (just to name a few) all right outside your front door!!! You're also located right off of route 1 and 95/128 to make for an easy commute whereve you need to go. It's a quick drive to Reading, Wakefield, Salem, Middleton, and Saugus if you work in any of the surrounding areas. The unit features: -Contemporary kitchens with quartz countertops -High-end stainless steel appliances -Dishwasher, disposal, and built-in microwave -Full size washer and dryer IN UNIT!!! -Berber style carpeting -Central air conditioning! -Balconies -Fantastic closet space -9 foot ceilings -Window treatments -Community room with TV and gas fireplace -24 Hour fully equipped fitness center!!! -Cyber lounge with Wi-Fi -Heated outdoor pool with sun deck! -Patio and grilling area -24 Hour emergency maintenance -Professional on-site management -Package acceptance -Overnight delivery service -On-site ATM -On-site car detailing service -Right next to Market street shopping, retail, restaurants, and night life! -Cats and Dogs OK -Price and availability are subject to change daily

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 King Rail Dr. have any available units?
150 King Rail Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynnfield, MA.
What amenities does 150 King Rail Dr. have?
Some of 150 King Rail Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 King Rail Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
150 King Rail Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 King Rail Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 King Rail Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 150 King Rail Dr. offer parking?
No, 150 King Rail Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 150 King Rail Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 King Rail Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 King Rail Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 150 King Rail Dr. has a pool.
Does 150 King Rail Dr. have accessible units?
No, 150 King Rail Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 150 King Rail Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 King Rail Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 150 King Rail Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 150 King Rail Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 150 King Rail Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lynnfield Commons
375 Broadway
Lynnfield, MA 01940
MarketStreet Apartments
150 King Rail Dr
Lynnfield, MA 01940

Similar Pages

Lynnfield 1 BedroomsLynnfield 2 Bedrooms
Lynnfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLynnfield Apartments with Balcony
Lynnfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAPlymouth, MAMansfield Center, MAStoneham, MAWinchester, MAHingham, MAFoxborough, MA
Amesbury Town, MAWestborough, MAAbington, MACumberland Hill, RINorthborough, MASharon, MALondonderry, NHHull, MAMarshfield, MABridgewater, MAWest Concord, MAWalpole, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity