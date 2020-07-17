All apartments in Lynn
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

474 Chatham Street 3

474 Chatham Street · (617) 308-6451
Location

474 Chatham Street, Lynn, MA 01902
Lynn English

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
2 Bedroom Section 8 ready! - Property Id: 311004

Sunny, De-leaded 2 bedroom third-floor apartment, offering off-street parking, Laundry Hook-ups, and hardwood floors. Available for July 1 move in.
Tenant pays gas heat and electricity. No pets No Smoking! Full month Security Deposit and 1/2 month Realtor Fee due on signing.( $2700 ) All replies will be sent a rental application to complete and return.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/474-chatham-street-lynn-ma-unit-3/311004
Property Id 311004

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5949736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 474 Chatham Street 3 have any available units?
474 Chatham Street 3 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 474 Chatham Street 3 have?
Some of 474 Chatham Street 3's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 474 Chatham Street 3 currently offering any rent specials?
474 Chatham Street 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 474 Chatham Street 3 pet-friendly?
No, 474 Chatham Street 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lynn.
Does 474 Chatham Street 3 offer parking?
Yes, 474 Chatham Street 3 offers parking.
Does 474 Chatham Street 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 474 Chatham Street 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 474 Chatham Street 3 have a pool?
No, 474 Chatham Street 3 does not have a pool.
Does 474 Chatham Street 3 have accessible units?
No, 474 Chatham Street 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 474 Chatham Street 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 474 Chatham Street 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 474 Chatham Street 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 474 Chatham Street 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
