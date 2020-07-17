474 Chatham Street 3

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors parking some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

2 Bedroom Section 8 ready! - Property Id: 311004



Sunny, De-leaded 2 bedroom third-floor apartment, offering off-street parking, Laundry Hook-ups, and hardwood floors. Available for July 1 move in.

Tenant pays gas heat and electricity. No pets No Smoking! Full month Security Deposit and 1/2 month Realtor Fee due on signing.( $2700 ) All replies will be sent a rental application to complete and return.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/474-chatham-street-lynn-ma-unit-3/311004

Property Id 311004



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5949736)