Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

263-273 Summer Street 4

263-273 Summer Street · (617) 308-6451
Location

263-273 Summer Street, Lynn, MA 01902
Central Lynn

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated spacious 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 310989

Newly renovated beautiful large 5 room3 bedroom apartment close to shopping and transportation. Gorgeous hardwood floors, washer/dryer hook-ups in unit, dishwasher, central A/C
off-street parking for 1 car. Deleaded Certificate.
A completed rental application required before viewing. $2000 Security Deposit, $1225 Realtor Fee required

All replies will be sent a rental application to complete.
Reply to emjoddo@gmail.com
TOP REAL ESTATE
781-598-0700
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/263-273-summer-street-lynn-ma-unit-4/310989
Property Id 310989

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5948168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

