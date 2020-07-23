All apartments in Lowell
685 Lawrence St - Unit 302

685 Lawrence St · (781) 405-9210
Location

685 Lawrence St, Lowell, MA 01852
Back Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
First month free with a 14 month lease
Virtual showings available.

This modern two bedroom two bath unit will be available in June. It has high end finishes like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a full-size washer and dryer in the unit.
The building is pet friendly and has a workout room
YEAR BUILT
2018
Mill City Lux in Lowell Ma is a brand new 50 unit Luxury Mill Apartment Building located just 35 minutes from Boston and minutes from Downtown Lowell, Umass, Middlesex Community College and routes 3, 93 and 495. This property consists of 2 bedroom 2 baths, 1 bedrooms and studios. Each unit has stainless steel appliances, granite kitchens and baths, in unit laundry and 2 parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 685 Lawrence St - Unit 302 have any available units?
685 Lawrence St - Unit 302 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lowell, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lowell Rent Report.
What amenities does 685 Lawrence St - Unit 302 have?
Some of 685 Lawrence St - Unit 302's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 685 Lawrence St - Unit 302 currently offering any rent specials?
685 Lawrence St - Unit 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 685 Lawrence St - Unit 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 685 Lawrence St - Unit 302 is pet friendly.
Does 685 Lawrence St - Unit 302 offer parking?
Yes, 685 Lawrence St - Unit 302 offers parking.
Does 685 Lawrence St - Unit 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 685 Lawrence St - Unit 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 685 Lawrence St - Unit 302 have a pool?
No, 685 Lawrence St - Unit 302 does not have a pool.
Does 685 Lawrence St - Unit 302 have accessible units?
Yes, 685 Lawrence St - Unit 302 has accessible units.
Does 685 Lawrence St - Unit 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 685 Lawrence St - Unit 302 has units with dishwashers.
