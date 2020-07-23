685 Lawrence St - Unit 302

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible elevator gym on-site laundry parking

First month free with a 14 month lease

Virtual showings available.



This modern two bedroom two bath unit will be available in June. It has high end finishes like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a full-size washer and dryer in the unit.

The building is pet friendly and has a workout room

Mill City Lux in Lowell Ma is a brand new 50 unit Luxury Mill Apartment Building located just 35 minutes from Boston and minutes from Downtown Lowell, Umass, Middlesex Community College and routes 3, 93 and 495. This property consists of 2 bedroom 2 baths, 1 bedrooms and studios. Each unit has stainless steel appliances, granite kitchens and baths, in unit laundry and 2 parking spaces.