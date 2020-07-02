All apartments in Lowell
Find more places like 502 Moody Street - 34.
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

502 Moody Street - 34

502 Moody Street · (781) 405-9210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

502 Moody Street, Lowell, MA 01854
The Acre

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 15

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Granite counter tops, custom cabinets and appliances, hardware floors and modern lights and fixtures. Three bedrooms, one bath
Security system in common areas and parking lot
WWW.Ulivehere.com

500 -502 Moody St in Lowell Ma is a modern off campus student housing residence just steps to Umass Lowell. Each unit offers granite kitchens with stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, on site coin op laundry, large living rooms, balconies and off street parking. Apartments in Lowell Student Housing in Lowell

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Moody Street - 34 have any available units?
502 Moody Street - 34 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lowell, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lowell Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Moody Street - 34 have?
Some of 502 Moody Street - 34's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Moody Street - 34 currently offering any rent specials?
502 Moody Street - 34 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Moody Street - 34 pet-friendly?
No, 502 Moody Street - 34 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowell.
Does 502 Moody Street - 34 offer parking?
Yes, 502 Moody Street - 34 offers parking.
Does 502 Moody Street - 34 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Moody Street - 34 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Moody Street - 34 have a pool?
No, 502 Moody Street - 34 does not have a pool.
Does 502 Moody Street - 34 have accessible units?
No, 502 Moody Street - 34 does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Moody Street - 34 have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Moody Street - 34 does not have units with dishwashers.
