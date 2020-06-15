10 Kearney Square

Amenities

Beautiful open concept loft with one bedroom in historical downtown Lowell. The Fairburn Building was extensively renovated in 2005 when it was converted into condominiums. Kitchen features maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Original exposed brick wall, steel and wood beamed ceiling in living and dining room. Large bedroom with walk-in closet, brick wall, and separate access to the bathroom. Bathroom with ceramic tiled floor and tub surround, linen closet and granite counter. Furnace/laundry room. Secured access, elevator, additional storage in basement. Convenient to commuter rail, Rtes 495 and 3. Downtown has museums, art studios, sports venues, restaurants, nature walkways on the Merrimack River, as well as Merrimack Repertory Theatre, Lowell Auditorium, Art Studios, Middlesex College and ULowell. For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Heidy Gisler at 617-515-3665 or Heidy@HeidyHomes.com