Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

10 Kearney Square

10 Kearney Square · (617) 515-3665
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Kearney Square, Lowell, MA 01852
Downtown Lowell

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
media room
Beautiful open concept loft with one bedroom in historical downtown Lowell. The Fairburn Building was extensively renovated in 2005 when it was converted into condominiums. Kitchen features maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Original exposed brick wall, steel and wood beamed ceiling in living and dining room. Large bedroom with walk-in closet, brick wall, and separate access to the bathroom. Bathroom with ceramic tiled floor and tub surround, linen closet and granite counter. Furnace/laundry room. Secured access, elevator, additional storage in basement. Convenient to commuter rail, Rtes 495 and 3. Downtown has museums, art studios, sports venues, restaurants, nature walkways on the Merrimack River, as well as Merrimack Repertory Theatre, Lowell Auditorium, Art Studios, Middlesex College and ULowell. For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Heidy Gisler at 617-515-3665 or Heidy@HeidyHomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Kearney Square have any available units?
10 Kearney Square has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lowell, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lowell Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Kearney Square have?
Some of 10 Kearney Square's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Kearney Square currently offering any rent specials?
10 Kearney Square isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Kearney Square pet-friendly?
No, 10 Kearney Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowell.
Does 10 Kearney Square offer parking?
No, 10 Kearney Square does not offer parking.
Does 10 Kearney Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Kearney Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Kearney Square have a pool?
No, 10 Kearney Square does not have a pool.
Does 10 Kearney Square have accessible units?
No, 10 Kearney Square does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Kearney Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Kearney Square has units with dishwashers.
