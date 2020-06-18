Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 13
7 Cider Mill Ln
7 Cider Mill Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
7 Cider Mill Lane, Lexington, MA 02421
North Lexington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 62 Bedford St @ Simonds Rd (0.05 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7 Cider Mill Ln have any available units?
7 Cider Mill Ln doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lexington, MA
.
Is 7 Cider Mill Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7 Cider Mill Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Cider Mill Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7 Cider Mill Ln is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Lexington
.
Does 7 Cider Mill Ln offer parking?
No, 7 Cider Mill Ln does not offer parking.
Does 7 Cider Mill Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Cider Mill Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Cider Mill Ln have a pool?
No, 7 Cider Mill Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7 Cider Mill Ln have accessible units?
No, 7 Cider Mill Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Cider Mill Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Cider Mill Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Cider Mill Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Cider Mill Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
