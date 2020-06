Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included lobby

77 South Union Street is the largest Rooming house located in the heart of Lawrence.

Walking distance to commuter train, shopping and restaurants. Private room with shared bath cleaned daily. Brand new security system and evening watch is onsite.



Feel free to call to schedule showing number provided in contacts or visit lobby between 9:30 AM - 5:30 PM Monday through Friday.



Washer and dryer on-site.



All utilities paid.