Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

7 Easton

7 Easton Street · No Longer Available
Location

7 Easton Street, Lawrence, MA 01843
South West

Two bedroom apartment in Lawrence! We are looking for someone who has good credit history and reference! Credit check required for all 21+ applicants. $40 per person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7 Easton have any available units?
7 Easton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, MA.
Is 7 Easton currently offering any rent specials?
7 Easton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Easton pet-friendly?
No, 7 Easton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 7 Easton offer parking?
No, 7 Easton does not offer parking.
Does 7 Easton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Easton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Easton have a pool?
No, 7 Easton does not have a pool.
Does 7 Easton have accessible units?
No, 7 Easton does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Easton have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Easton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Easton have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Easton does not have units with air conditioning.

