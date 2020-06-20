Sign Up
Home
/
Lawrence, MA
/
7 Easton
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7 Easton
7 Easton Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawrence
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
7 Easton Street, Lawrence, MA 01843
South West
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Two bedroom apartment in Lawrence! We are looking for someone who has good credit history and reference! Credit check required for all 21+ applicants. $40 per person.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 7 Easton have any available units?
7 Easton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawrence, MA
.
Is 7 Easton currently offering any rent specials?
7 Easton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Easton pet-friendly?
No, 7 Easton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lawrence
.
Does 7 Easton offer parking?
No, 7 Easton does not offer parking.
Does 7 Easton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Easton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Easton have a pool?
No, 7 Easton does not have a pool.
Does 7 Easton have accessible units?
No, 7 Easton does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Easton have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Easton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Easton have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Easton does not have units with air conditioning.
