23 Snow Inn Road

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill

In search of the the perfect Cape Cod sanctuary for relaxing and unwinding or enjoying beautiful summer gatherings with family & friends? Look no further than this one-of-a-kind, 6 bedroom Wychmere Shores Estate! This luxury, oceanfront escape, checks all the boxes! Stunning Master Bed with His & Her baths & spectacular closets. Additional 5 bedrooms for family or extended guests. This home was professionally designed to balance comfort & luxury while maximizing the stunning Cape Cod views of Wychmere Harbor & Nantucket Sound! Side yard with fire pit & gas grill as well as Upper Deck are perfect for al fresco dining & entertaining in comfort and style. Relax & enjoy the gorgeous views of Wychmere Harbor and Nantucket Sound. This home is a short stroll into the town of Harwich Port, for ice cream, shops & dining. 1h 10 minute sail to ACK via Freedom Ferry. Why wait? ''Go Confidently In the Direction of Your Dreams'' LIVE The SUMMER you've Imagined!