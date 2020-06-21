All apartments in Harwich Port
23 Snow Inn Road
Last updated June 21 2020

23 Snow Inn Road

23 Snow Inn Road · (774) 240-9174
Location

23 Snow Inn Road, Harwich Port, MA 02646
Harwich Port

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$50,000

4 Bed · 7 Bath · 5319 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
In search of the the perfect Cape Cod sanctuary for relaxing and unwinding or enjoying beautiful summer gatherings with family & friends? Look no further than this one-of-a-kind, 6 bedroom Wychmere Shores Estate! This luxury, oceanfront escape, checks all the boxes! Stunning Master Bed with His & Her baths & spectacular closets. Additional 5 bedrooms for family or extended guests. This home was professionally designed to balance comfort & luxury while maximizing the stunning Cape Cod views of Wychmere Harbor & Nantucket Sound! Side yard with fire pit & gas grill as well as Upper Deck are perfect for al fresco dining & entertaining in comfort and style. Relax & enjoy the gorgeous views of Wychmere Harbor and Nantucket Sound. This home is a short stroll into the town of Harwich Port, for ice cream, shops & dining. 1h 10 minute sail to ACK via Freedom Ferry. Why wait? ''Go Confidently In the Direction of Your Dreams'' LIVE The SUMMER you've Imagined!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

