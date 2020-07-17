All apartments in Hampshire County
Find more places like 72 Lyman Street - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hampshire County, MA
/
72 Lyman Street - 3
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

72 Lyman Street - 3

72 Lyman Street · (413) 296-8935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

72 Lyman Street, Hampshire County, MA 01075

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Spacious 3 bed/1 bath is classic on the outside, and feels brand new on the inside. Boasting newer stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, re-finished hardwoods, large bedrooms & an updated bathroom. Extra garage bays for parking are also available for an additional monthly amount. Pets are negotiable. First, Last & Security due upon move in.

Rent Includes: Heat, Hot Water, Electricity, use of Coin Opp. Laundry, Lawn Care, Snow Removal & 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance.
Tenant Responsibility: Trash Removal & Cable/Internet, etc.

For more information or to schedule a showing:
Call/Text us at (413) 296-8935
Website: www.ValleyRentalCo.com

Available 8/1/2020

** DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC - AT THIS TIME WE WILL BE PROVIDING VIDEO TOURS OF OUR HOMES FOR THE SAFETY OF OUR RESIDENTS AND STAFF. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS HOME!**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Lyman Street - 3 have any available units?
72 Lyman Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hampshire County, MA.
What amenities does 72 Lyman Street - 3 have?
Some of 72 Lyman Street - 3's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Lyman Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
72 Lyman Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Lyman Street - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 72 Lyman Street - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 72 Lyman Street - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 72 Lyman Street - 3 offers parking.
Does 72 Lyman Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Lyman Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Lyman Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 72 Lyman Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 72 Lyman Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 72 Lyman Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Lyman Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 Lyman Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Lyman Street - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Lyman Street - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 72 Lyman Street - 3?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawkins Meadow
370 Northampton Rd
Amherst Center, MA 01035
North Square at the Mill District
75 Cowls Road
North Amherst, MA 01002
Rolling Green
1A Rolling Green Dr
South Amherst, MA 01002
Laurel Ridge
328 Hatfield St
Northampton, MA 01060
Aspen Chase
615 Main Street
Amherst Center, MA 01002

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hartford, CTWorcester, MAFramingham, MAMeriden, CTMiddletown, CTNashua, NHMarlborough, MASpringfield, MAAlbany, NYManchester, CTWaterbury, CTNorwich, CT
Wethersfield, CTEast Hartford, CTCohoes, NYKeene, NHWestfield, MANew Britain, CTNorth Amherst, MASouth Amherst, MAChicopee, MAAmherst Center, MANorthampton, MAGreenfield Town, MA
Thompsonville, CTWindsor Locks, CTBroad Brook, CTSimsbury Center, CTTorrington, CTBennington, VTRockville, CTCollinsville, CTWillimantic, CTGlastonbury Center, CTBristol, CTNorthborough, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
Three Rivers Community CollegeTrinity College
Wesleyan University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity