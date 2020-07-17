72 Lyman Street - 3

Amenities
Spacious 3 bed/1 bath is classic on the outside, and feels brand new on the inside. Boasting newer stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, re-finished hardwoods, large bedrooms & an updated bathroom. Extra garage bays for parking are also available for an additional monthly amount. Pets are negotiable. First, Last & Security due upon move in.
Rent Includes: Heat, Hot Water, Electricity, use of Coin Opp. Laundry, Lawn Care, Snow Removal & 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance.
Tenant Responsibility: Trash Removal & Cable/Internet, etc.
For more information or to schedule a showing:
Call/Text us at (413) 296-8935
Website: www.ValleyRentalCo.com
Available 8/1/2020
** DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC - AT THIS TIME WE WILL BE PROVIDING VIDEO TOURS OF OUR HOMES FOR THE SAFETY OF OUR RESIDENTS AND STAFF. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS HOME!**