130 West Street - 2

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance internet access

One of Hadley's most historic homes has undergone a renovation and is ready for move in!



Spacious 4 bedroom home located on the second floor includes an updated kitchen and bathroom with all new fixtures and appliances, beautifully restored original hardwood floors and in-unit laundry, With a nice sized backyard, Off Street Parking, & all the original charm, you cant go wrong with this apartment home! Close to shopping & entertainment. About 10 miles from UMASS. Close to bus routes. Pets are negotiable. First, Last & Security are required for move in.



Rent includes: Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Water & 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance.

Tenant is Responsible for: Heat (Gas), Hot Water, Electric, Trash Removal, Cable/ Internet.



Available NOW!



For more information or to schedule a showing:

Call/Text us at (413) 296-8935

Website: www.ValleyRentalCo.com



** DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC - AT THIS TIME WE WILL BE PROVIDING VIDEO TOURS OF OUR HOMES FOR THE SAFETY OF OUR RESIDENTS AND STAFF. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS HOME!**