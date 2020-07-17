130 West Street - 2

Amenities
One of Hadley's most historic homes has undergone a renovation and is ready for move in!
Spacious 4 bedroom home located on the second floor includes an updated kitchen and bathroom with all new fixtures and appliances, beautifully restored original hardwood floors and in-unit laundry, With a nice sized backyard, Off Street Parking, & all the original charm, you cant go wrong with this apartment home! Close to shopping & entertainment. About 10 miles from UMASS. Close to bus routes. Pets are negotiable. First, Last & Security are required for move in.
Rent includes: Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Water & 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance.
Tenant is Responsible for: Heat (Gas), Hot Water, Electric, Trash Removal, Cable/ Internet.
Available NOW!
For more information or to schedule a showing:
Call/Text us at (413) 296-8935
Website: www.ValleyRentalCo.com
** DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC - AT THIS TIME WE WILL BE PROVIDING VIDEO TOURS OF OUR HOMES FOR THE SAFETY OF OUR RESIDENTS AND STAFF. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS HOME!**