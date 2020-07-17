All apartments in Hampshire County
Last updated July 3 2020 at 6:55 PM

130 West Street - 2

130 West Street · (413) 296-8935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

130 West Street, Hampshire County, MA 01035

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
One of Hadley's most historic homes has undergone a renovation and is ready for move in!

Spacious 4 bedroom home located on the second floor includes an updated kitchen and bathroom with all new fixtures and appliances, beautifully restored original hardwood floors and in-unit laundry, With a nice sized backyard, Off Street Parking, & all the original charm, you cant go wrong with this apartment home! Close to shopping & entertainment. About 10 miles from UMASS. Close to bus routes. Pets are negotiable. First, Last & Security are required for move in.

Rent includes: Lawn Care, Snow Removal, Water & 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance.
Tenant is Responsible for: Heat (Gas), Hot Water, Electric, Trash Removal, Cable/ Internet.

Available NOW!

For more information or to schedule a showing:
Call/Text us at (413) 296-8935
Website: www.ValleyRentalCo.com

** DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC - AT THIS TIME WE WILL BE PROVIDING VIDEO TOURS OF OUR HOMES FOR THE SAFETY OF OUR RESIDENTS AND STAFF. PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS HOME!**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 West Street - 2 have any available units?
130 West Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hampshire County, MA.
What amenities does 130 West Street - 2 have?
Some of 130 West Street - 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 West Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
130 West Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 West Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 West Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 130 West Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 130 West Street - 2 offers parking.
Does 130 West Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 West Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 West Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 130 West Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 130 West Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 130 West Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 130 West Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 West Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 West Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 West Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
