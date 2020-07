Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage recently renovated dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed parking hot tub

Mill House Apartments offers 103 one & two bedroom apartment homes within a beautifully renovated 19th century building. Each home is thoughfully designed with modern amenities that include fully appliances kitchens as wekk as wall to wall carpeting and air conditioning. Elevator access, a community laundry suite, and additional storage spaces add to the overall convenience of living at Mill House Apartments. Residents enjoy spending time lounging by our resort style pool and 2 story atrium, before getting their hearts pumping at our free resident fitness center. Mill House Apartments are ideally situated on Wells Street, just steps from the heart of Greenfield's many shopping and dining destinations. Call today to speak with our friendly leasing team to learn more about why you should make Mill House Apartments your next home.