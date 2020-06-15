All apartments in Gardner
219 Pine
219 Pine

219 Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

219 Pine Street, Gardner, MA 01440

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great 2 Bed 1 Bath for Rent in Gardner! Very nice apartment with plenty of windows on second floor of secured building! Location is excellent, close to many shops & restaurants!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Pine have any available units?
219 Pine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gardner, MA.
Is 219 Pine currently offering any rent specials?
219 Pine isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Pine pet-friendly?
No, 219 Pine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gardner.
Does 219 Pine offer parking?
No, 219 Pine does not offer parking.
Does 219 Pine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Pine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Pine have a pool?
No, 219 Pine does not have a pool.
Does 219 Pine have accessible units?
No, 219 Pine does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Pine have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Pine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Pine have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Pine does not have units with air conditioning.
