Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Franklin
Find more places like 27 Church Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Franklin, MA
/
27 Church Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
27 Church Ave
27 Church Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Franklin
See all
Downtown Franklin
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
27 Church Avenue, Franklin, MA 02038
Downtown Franklin
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Bright, sunny 2nd floor unit in owner occupied building. Freshly painted. Newer appliances and flooring. New windows. Dedicated AC circuit. Gas stove & HW. Oil heat. Parking for 2 vehicles.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 27 Church Ave have any available units?
27 Church Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Franklin, MA
.
What amenities does 27 Church Ave have?
Some of 27 Church Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 27 Church Ave currently offering any rent specials?
27 Church Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Church Ave pet-friendly?
No, 27 Church Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Franklin
.
Does 27 Church Ave offer parking?
Yes, 27 Church Ave does offer parking.
Does 27 Church Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Church Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Church Ave have a pool?
No, 27 Church Ave does not have a pool.
Does 27 Church Ave have accessible units?
No, 27 Church Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Church Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Church Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Church Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27 Church Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Franklin Commons Apartments
8 Gatehouse Ln
Franklin, MA 02038
Union Place
10 Independence Way
Franklin, MA 02038
Station 117 Apartments
117 Dean Ave
Franklin, MA 02038
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way
Franklin, MA 01748
Glen Meadow
43 Glen Meadow Rd
Franklin, MA 02038
Similar Pages
Franklin 1 Bedrooms
Franklin 2 Bedrooms
Franklin Apartments with Parking
Franklin Dog Friendly Apartments
Franklin Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MA
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Weymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NH
Newton, MA
Revere, MA
Needham, MA
Chelsea, MA
Wilmington, MA
Everett, MA
Salem, MA
Melrose, MA
Cranston, RI
Danvers, MA
Dedham, MA
Randolph, MA
Saugus, MA
Wakefield, MA
Methuen Town, MA
East Providence, RI
Hudson, MA
Andover, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Franklin
Apartments Near Colleges
Dean College
Rhode Island College
Providence College
Becker College
Hult International Business School