27 Church Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

27 Church Ave

27 Church Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

27 Church Avenue, Franklin, MA 02038
Downtown Franklin

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Bright, sunny 2nd floor unit in owner occupied building. Freshly painted. Newer appliances and flooring. New windows. Dedicated AC circuit. Gas stove & HW. Oil heat. Parking for 2 vehicles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Church Ave have any available units?
27 Church Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin, MA.
What amenities does 27 Church Ave have?
Some of 27 Church Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Church Ave currently offering any rent specials?
27 Church Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Church Ave pet-friendly?
No, 27 Church Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin.
Does 27 Church Ave offer parking?
Yes, 27 Church Ave does offer parking.
Does 27 Church Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 Church Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Church Ave have a pool?
No, 27 Church Ave does not have a pool.
Does 27 Church Ave have accessible units?
No, 27 Church Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Church Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Church Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Church Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27 Church Ave has units with air conditioning.
