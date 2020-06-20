9 Temple St.

Amenities

RENT INCL, Heat, HOT WATER CLOSER, TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS RENT Includes:-Hot Water,Gym,Water, Parking,Swimming Pool Amenities & Features: Controlled building access STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES Laundry facility in the building Swimming Pool Fitness Center LOW MOVE IN COST: Last + 1st Month's Rent. one time lock change fees of $50.00. Renters ins required Future tenant must earn 3 times the income of the rent. and have a very good credit score. Pets Are WELCOME: Cats only FOR ADDITIONAL $45.00 A MONTH Per cat Our information is obtained from third party sources including but not limited to property management companies, property owners and public records. Accordingly, listings are subject to errors and omissions, and pricing is subject to change without notice. In accordance with Mass State Law: "The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rental. "Central Metrowest Rental Division " Rental Division of "DRG"makes no warranties, whether expressed or implied, on the accuracy of the information contained within this ad. Images appearing in advertisements may be of model unit at property, sizes of rooms and floor plan of actual unit may vary from images. Pricing includes any current move in specials. Please contact us for pet policy as number of pets, size and breed restrictions may apply.



Terms: One year lease