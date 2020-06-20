All apartments in Framingham
Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:09 PM

9 Temple St.

9 Temple Street · (617) 286-2182
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9 Temple Street, Framingham, MA 01702
West Framingham

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
media room
RENT INCL, Heat, HOT WATER CLOSER, TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS RENT Includes:-Hot Water,Gym,Water, Parking,Swimming Pool Amenities & Features: Controlled building access STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES Laundry facility in the building Swimming Pool Fitness Center LOW MOVE IN COST: Last + 1st Month's Rent. one time lock change fees of $50.00. Renters ins required Future tenant must earn 3 times the income of the rent. and have a very good credit score. Pets Are WELCOME: Cats only FOR ADDITIONAL $45.00 A MONTH Per cat Our information is obtained from third party sources including but not limited to property management companies, property owners and public records. Accordingly, listings are subject to errors and omissions, and pricing is subject to change without notice. In accordance with Mass State Law: "The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rental. "Central Metrowest Rental Division " Rental Division of "DRG"makes no warranties, whether expressed or implied, on the accuracy of the information contained within this ad. Images appearing in advertisements may be of model unit at property, sizes of rooms and floor plan of actual unit may vary from images. Pricing includes any current move in specials. Please contact us for pet policy as number of pets, size and breed restrictions may apply.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Temple St. have any available units?
9 Temple St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Framingham, MA.
How much is rent in Framingham, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Framingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 Temple St. have?
Some of 9 Temple St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Temple St. currently offering any rent specials?
9 Temple St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Temple St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 Temple St. is pet friendly.
Does 9 Temple St. offer parking?
Yes, 9 Temple St. does offer parking.
Does 9 Temple St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Temple St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Temple St. have a pool?
Yes, 9 Temple St. has a pool.
Does 9 Temple St. have accessible units?
No, 9 Temple St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Temple St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Temple St. has units with dishwashers.
