Home
/
Framingham, MA
/
1450 Worcester Rd.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1450 Worcester Rd.
1450 Worcester Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1450 Worcester Road, Framingham, MA 01702
West Framingham
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1450 Worcester Rd. have any available units?
1450 Worcester Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Framingham, MA
.
How much is rent in Framingham, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Framingham Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1450 Worcester Rd. have?
Some of 1450 Worcester Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1450 Worcester Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1450 Worcester Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 Worcester Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 1450 Worcester Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Framingham
.
Does 1450 Worcester Rd. offer parking?
No, 1450 Worcester Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 1450 Worcester Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 Worcester Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 Worcester Rd. have a pool?
No, 1450 Worcester Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1450 Worcester Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1450 Worcester Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 Worcester Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1450 Worcester Rd. has units with dishwashers.
