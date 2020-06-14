Rent Calculator
152 South
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:58 PM
152 South
152 South Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
152 South Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420
Southside
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated 2 BR, 1 bath beautiful, corner lot apartment on well maintained grounds Heat, hot water, washer and dryer included. Easy access to Routes 2. You will love it!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 152 South have any available units?
152 South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fitchburg, MA
.
What amenities does 152 South have?
Some of 152 South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 152 South currently offering any rent specials?
152 South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 South pet-friendly?
No, 152 South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fitchburg
.
Does 152 South offer parking?
No, 152 South does not offer parking.
Does 152 South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 South have a pool?
No, 152 South does not have a pool.
Does 152 South have accessible units?
No, 152 South does not have accessible units.
Does 152 South have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 152 South have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 South does not have units with air conditioning.
