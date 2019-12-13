541 Main Street

Amenities
Available January 1st. This is a brand new one bedroom on the first floor that features an open layout. The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances (range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, ice maker) granite countertop, and soft close cabinetry. The bedroom is 13' x 14' with a large closet and an 8' x 10' balcony space through a glass slider. The bathroom has a tiled floor and rain shower. There is tile, hardwood flooring, and LED lighting throughout. All windows and doors are double insulated. An air conditioning unit located in the bedroom is included. This unit also comes with a washer and dryer. There is a park, brewery, and restaurants steps away.
FEES
First & Security deposit (equal to first months rent.)
$45 Lock & key fee.
UTILITY RESPONSIBILITY
Resident - Electric, & cable.
Owner - Water, sewer, waste, recycling & snow removal.
PET POLICY
Cats only.