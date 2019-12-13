All apartments in Fiskdale
Last updated December 13 2019 at 10:06 PM

541 Main Street

541 Main Street · (617) 300-0245
Location

541 Main Street, Fiskdale, MA 01518

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available January 1st. This is a brand new one bedroom on the first floor that features an open layout. The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances (range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, ice maker) granite countertop, and soft close cabinetry. The bedroom is 13' x 14' with a large closet and an 8' x 10' balcony space through a glass slider. The bathroom has a tiled floor and rain shower. There is tile, hardwood flooring, and LED lighting throughout. All windows and doors are double insulated. An air conditioning unit located in the bedroom is included. This unit also comes with a washer and dryer. There is a park, brewery, and restaurants steps away.

FEES
First & Security deposit (equal to first months rent.)
$45 Lock & key fee.

UTILITY RESPONSIBILITY
Resident - Electric, & cable.
Owner - Water, sewer, waste, recycling & snow removal.

PET POLICY
Cats only.

