541 Main Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available January 1st. This is a brand new one bedroom on the first floor that features an open layout. The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances (range, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, ice maker) granite countertop, and soft close cabinetry. The bedroom is 13' x 14' with a large closet and an 8' x 10' balcony space through a glass slider. The bathroom has a tiled floor and rain shower. There is tile, hardwood flooring, and LED lighting throughout. All windows and doors are double insulated. An air conditioning unit located in the bedroom is included. This unit also comes with a washer and dryer. There is a park, brewery, and restaurants steps away.



FEES

First & Security deposit (equal to first months rent.)

$45 Lock & key fee.



UTILITY RESPONSIBILITY

Resident - Electric, & cable.

Owner - Water, sewer, waste, recycling & snow removal.



PET POLICY

Cats only.