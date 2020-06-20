All apartments in Fall River
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

Southwinds

24 Rolling Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

24 Rolling Green Drive, Fall River, MA 02720
Steep Brook

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Southwinds have any available units?
Southwinds doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fall River, MA.
How much is rent in Fall River, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fall River Rent Report.
Is Southwinds currently offering any rent specials?
Southwinds isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Southwinds pet-friendly?
No, Southwinds is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fall River.
Does Southwinds offer parking?
No, Southwinds does not offer parking.
Does Southwinds have units with washers and dryers?
No, Southwinds does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Southwinds have a pool?
No, Southwinds does not have a pool.
Does Southwinds have accessible units?
No, Southwinds does not have accessible units.
Does Southwinds have units with dishwashers?
No, Southwinds does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Southwinds have units with air conditioning?
No, Southwinds does not have units with air conditioning.
