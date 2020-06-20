All apartments in Fall River
Fall River, MA
Downtown Lofts
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:28 AM

Downtown Lofts

170 Pleasant Street · (774) 425-7304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

170 Pleasant Street, Fall River, MA 02720
Lower Highlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 22 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Downtown Lofts.

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
car charging
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Downtown Lofts introduces a fresh, elevated living experience to downtown Fall River. The historic Benjamin & Nathan and Trolley Building have been transformed into a brand new, boutique apartment community. Downtown Lofts offers residents thoughtfully designed interiors with refined finishes. Our unique floor plans feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, premium white cabinetry and ample closet space. Stunning historical elements, including restored hardwood flooring and exposed brick & beam, have been preserved in select homes.



This ideal location gives you immediate access to a variety of attractions including shopping, dining, entertainment and more! Downtown Lofts is a commuter’s dream, conveniently located just minutes away from Rt. 195 and Rt. 24.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
rent: $50
restrictions: *breed restrictions apply
Cats
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Downtown Lofts have any available units?
Downtown Lofts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fall River, MA.
How much is rent in Fall River, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fall River Rent Report.
What amenities does Downtown Lofts have?
Some of Downtown Lofts's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Downtown Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Downtown Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Downtown Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Downtown Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Downtown Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Downtown Lofts offers parking.
Does Downtown Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Downtown Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Downtown Lofts have a pool?
No, Downtown Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Downtown Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Downtown Lofts has accessible units.
Does Downtown Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Downtown Lofts has units with dishwashers.
