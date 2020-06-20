Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking 24hr gym 24hr maintenance car charging e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Downtown Lofts introduces a fresh, elevated living experience to downtown Fall River. The historic Benjamin & Nathan and Trolley Building have been transformed into a brand new, boutique apartment community. Downtown Lofts offers residents thoughtfully designed interiors with refined finishes. Our unique floor plans feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, premium white cabinetry and ample closet space. Stunning historical elements, including restored hardwood flooring and exposed brick & beam, have been preserved in select homes.







This ideal location gives you immediate access to a variety of attractions including shopping, dining, entertainment and more! Downtown Lofts is a commuter’s dream, conveniently located just minutes away from Rt. 195 and Rt. 24.